TSM vs. Immortals was the most-viewed match in the first week of the 2020 LCS Spring Split

The 2020 LCS Spring Split has finally begun following a busy League of Legends offseason that saw multiple names change teams and new faces join the league. After the opening weekend, TSM vs. Immortals ended up being the most-watched LCS match of the first week of the new year with 366,522 peak viewers, according to Esports Charts.

This match was also one of the longest of the year. It stalled out for more than an hour while TSM and Immortals both struggled to find a way to finish the game. Eventually, Immortals closed out the game, but not before picking up every single inhibitor and securing two Elder Dragons and three Baron buffs along the way.

There was plenty of hype around these two teams, but more so for TSM, who came in with a sparkling new roster and a ton of potential. TSM fans were excited to watch Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett, star European AD carry Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup, and the return of support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang. But the first week didn’t go according to plan.

Meanwhile, Immortals’ new roster has some good pieces—like veteran jungler Jake “Xmithie” Puchero and Nicholas “Hakuho” Surgent—but many people weren’t too excited about the ceiling of this team. Even though they picked up the win, it wasn’t a game that many people would be proud of.

The second most-viewed match of the first week was Team Liquid vs. Cloud9. This game was a lot more action-packed and featured two of the better-looking teams in the league.

The LCS returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 1 with CLG vs. 100 Thieves at 4pm CT.