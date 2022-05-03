TSM signs LCK, LLA veteran support Mia to LCS Academy roster

TSM has signed support player Choi “Mia” Sang-in to its League of Legends roster, the team announced today.

Mia will play on TSM’s Academy-level lineup, the team confirmed, suggesting that TSM’s starting support during the Spring Split, Shenyi, will remain on the organization’s main roster heading into the second half of the 2022 LCS season.

Please give a warm welcome to our new LCS Academy support @Mialol98!



Boasting experience across different leagues and an engage-heavy playstyle, Mia is the perfect fit for our Academy roster. His knowledge and leadership will be incredible assets to the development of the squad. pic.twitter.com/vNLWzVoSgP — TSM FTX (@TSM) May 3, 2022

Mia spent portions of the 2021 and 2022 seasons playing in the Liga Latinoamérica (LLA) for Estral Esports. He and the team reached the finals of the LLA playoffs this split, coming within one match of attending this year’s Mid-Season Invitational. Mia previously played for former LCK organization SeolHaeOne Prince during the 2020 season.

Mia’s addition to the TSM roster marks another mid-season move for the organization. Yesterday, TSM released its Spring Split mid laner Keaiduo, leaving a vacancy in the team’s starting roster. That void will reportedly be filled by 10-year PCS and LPL veteran Maple, according to a report from Upcomer’s Brieuc Seeger. With Mia’s arrival to TSM’s Academy team, former backup support Yursan has been moved to TSM’s inactive roster.

We have moved LCS Academy support @TSM_Yursan to the reserve roster.



For the upcoming Summer Split he will remain home with his family while on our inactive roster. We thank Yursan for his time at TSM and the role he's played in developing the Academy squad with his teammates. pic.twitter.com/XRpEI68xdr — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) May 2, 2022

This spring, TSM posted its worst split in franchise history, finishing eight games under 0.500 with a record of 5-13 and failing to reach the LCS playoffs for the first time since the inception of the league.

TSM still has over six weeks to restructure its roster ahead of the 2022 LCS Summer Split. The league will return to action on June 18.