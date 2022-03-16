Tian shines, TOP Esports eliminate Anyone’s Legends from LCK playoff race

Anyone’s Legends have been eliminated from the LPL 2022 Spring Split playoff race after their 2-0 loss to TOP Esports.

Heading into this game, Anyone’s Legends were in a race for three playoff spots as one of five teams still eligible to qualify for the playoffs. With a 5-8 record and three matches left, however, they would need to win out in order to have a chance at a spot in the LPL playoffs. And to do so, they would need to topple TOP Esports, who have made the miracle run all the way from a 2-4 record to 9-5 before today’s match.

With playoffs already secured, TOP were fighting for a spot in the top four at the end of the LPL 2022 Spring Split, a spot that would have seemed impossible given their early start. But after such a strong second half, it is one that is now possible, especially after TOP decimated Anyone’s Legends in two sub 30-minute games.

Both games featured incredible performances from TOP jungler Tian, who was unstoppable in the early game on both Hecarim and Xin Zhao. In game one on Hecarim, Tian utilized his early game pressure to track Xiaohao’s Viego as he helped JackeyLove’s Draven and Knight’s Ahri skyrocket a lead early on. His pressure and objective control kept Anyone’s Legends to just four kills in the 29-minute victory.

Tian did the same thing once again on Xin Zhao where he completely controlled the early game alongside Mark’s Nautilus. Anyone’s Legends had lost the early game and was left to just two kills in a blazing 23-minute blowout and end to their LPL 2022 Spring Split season.

Tian collected two MVPs for his efforts in both games, where he held a 1/0/17 scoreline on Xin Zhao in game two.

With this win, TOP Esports has moved into a close race alongside LNG Esports, who both sit at a 10-5 record with just one game remaining. They are also within reach of both Royal Never Give Up and Weibo Gaming, which are at 10-4 with two games remaining.

After such a rough start to the regular season, TOP stands a strong chance to complete their miracle run and possibly jump as high second place by the end of the season. They will look to do everything that they can to end their season 11-5 when they take on LGD Gaming, where they will need to 2-0 the bottom-dwelling team to pose a better shot at a top-four finish.