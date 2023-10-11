This Ratatouille-themed LoL skin is the cutest thing we never knew we needed

A League of Legends player created an Azir skin inspired by the Pixar film Ratatouille, and it’s everything we want to see in the game.

The skin completely transforms Azir into Ratatouille’s main protagonist Remy, the mousey chef. The characters don’t have much in common—they’re basically polar opposites—but this fan-made skin works like a charm.

Azir’s weapon is a wooden spoon and his soldiers are an army of Remy’s friend Alfredo Linguini, whose spawn and hit animations are impressively well done. The soldiers also use a kitchen tool as a weapon—a massive spatula.

League players praised the creator for the skin concept. “This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in the past 3 minutes,” one player said. “It scares me the fact that for some reason this fits so well for Azir,” another added.

This skin is as awesome and cute as it’s confusing. Azir’s personality is nothing like Remy’s, even though the skin is somehow the perfect match for his abilities. Lore-wise, the skin probably fits better with a champion like Twitch, the poisonous rat.

A Twitch Remy skin could have brought a lighter side to the malignant character—or a darker side to the cute mouse from the Pixar movie. Instead of poison, Twitch could throw out delicious plates of food.

If you’re not interested in fan-made skins, you can check out the new Cafe Cuties skins on the PBE. Jinx, Lulu, Poppy, and Rumble are getting a makeover later this month. They transform into waitresses (and even pastries) to bring a flash of cuteness to Summoner’s Rift.

About the author