This bottom lane LoL champ combo is helping Gold players reach Platinum in Patch 13.23

Bottom lane teammates in League of Legends are always on the lookout for the best combination to use during their ranked grind, and in Patch 13.23, one classic champion pair is currently standing out for those looking to climb out of Gold into the next tier of summoners.

Through the latest patch, Ashe and Soraka are leading the way with a whopping 56 percent win rate as a champion duo in Gold ranks, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. They might both have a 51 percent win rate individually, but they are a duo queue dominator in lower elo due to the synergy they have in the early stages of a match and beyond.

As an individual champion, Ashe lacks mobility and self-peel in the AD carry category, especially when compared to other popular picks like Ezreal, Kai’Sa, Vayne, and Xayah. As a result, she can be jumped on by heavy engage supports and other junglers in the early game, since they can gank her with crowd control without having to worry too much about her dodging skills.

When Ashe is paired up with Soraka, however, the Freljordian sharpshooter gains a ton of healing for lane, some great peel to avoid ganks, and even more poke to help complement her own powerful long-range abilities. But their true power comes from being able to affect a teamfight or skirmish without having to be extremely close to the action.

Soraka’s ultimate ability, Wish, is a global, team-wide heal that can be cast from wherever she is on the Summoner’s Rift, making her a huge factor that must be taken into consideration during any fight from level six onward. In a similar vein, Ashe has her Enchanter Crystal Arrow that can be fired from anywhere on the map with a true global range, giving her the ability to engage on an enemy by landing a crucial arrow to stun them for upwards of three and a half seconds.

With Soraka’s ability to heal any player on the map at a given time and Ashe’s ability to kickstart a fight with one well-placed arrow from anywhere on the map, these two champions can help a team take over a game—but only if they can survive the early stages of a match and scale.