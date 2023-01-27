These are the top 10 most picked League champions in Challenger right now

Do you lie awake late at night in your bed, dreaming of being in the top 0.1 percent of League of Legends players? If you’re a dreamer just like me, here are the top 10 champions you would be seeing in your Ranked games right now in Challenger.

According to U.gg, the one and only Varus is topping the list of the most picked champions right now in Challenger, with a pick rate of 23.3 percent. Next, we have Karma and Nami with pick rates of 19.7 and 19.5 percent, respectively. Then, we have the bot lane queen and king–Caitlyn and Ezrael hovering around a 19 percent pick rate.

Despite direct nerfs to him, the sixth-most picked champion in Challenger is Ryze as he continues to put his magic hat on and pair it with Seraph’s Embrace and Rod of Ages. Next on the list, we have two S+ champions coming from bot lane–Lucian and Zeri with pick rates of 17.1 percent and 16.5, respectively. The last two spots on the list of most picked champions in Challenger right now go to jungle Maokai with a 15.4 percent pick rate and Kai’Sa with a 14.9 percent pick rate.

If you’re an avid esports follower, you’ll notice that this list of most picked champions in Challenger doesn’t differ much from those picked in pro games, meaning high elo players have no problem with keeping their fingers on the beat of the current meta and keeping up with the Joneses of pro play.