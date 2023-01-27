These 4 troll champion picks will ruin your League ranked matches in 13.1

With 163 champions in League of Legends, every player has the option to choose something that fits their playstyle. Still, some should never be picked for certain roles.

League players like to experiment. Moreover, with some pro players picking off-meta champions for certain roles, trying out different champs in solo queue is encouraged. And while it’s fine in most cases, since such picks can brilliantly counter a specific enemy, they usually need proper strategy and communication, which is often missing in solo queue.

On top of that, there are a few instances of League champions picked for certain roles that would never work on paper. Still, some of them are picked by the players, who may not always want to experiment—but to troll. Once you come across a player like that, it’s probably best to dodge the game.

But, how do you know if something is an off-meta pick or a troll one? Usually, it’s tough to tell, but there are a few red flags.

Here are four League of Legends champion pick that will ruin your ranked matches in Patch 13.1.

Zed in jungle

Zed is a fantastic mid laner, who can excel in the laning phase and mid-game due to his aggressive, all-in type of kit. Yet, some players have been picking him in jungle, with a 1.7 percent pick rate in the role, according to U.GG. And while Zed does have a relatively fast camp clear, his ganking and snowballing in jungle is awful, which is why he’ll hardly produce results. As of now, he sits on a miserable 44.42 percent win rate in the position.

Teemo in support

Let’s make it clear: Teemo is a tough champion to utilize outside the top lane. Yet, some players think it’s sensible to pick him for the support role. And while his Q and E make for a good poke early on, without much gold, he hardly scales to the latter stages of the game, becoming quite useless after the laning phase.

Yuumi anywhere but support

Yuumi’s kit revolves around attaching to your bottom lane partner in crime, so it’s pretty self-explanatory why picking her for other roles is just pointless, and should be dodged whenever you see it.

Malphite in support

Malphite has recorded a 0.9 percent pick rate in the support role in League’s Patch 13.1, but, at the same time, he has accumulated a poor 46.46 percent win rate, according to U.GG. And that’s hardly surprising. He lacks sustainability in lane as a support, and doesn’t offer anything besides a CC ultimate in teamfights.