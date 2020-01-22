The LEC’s newest hype video may have leaked Fnatic’s new logo and jersey

We’re two days away from the start of the 2020 LEC Spring Split, but Riot Games might have leaked the highly-anticipated rebrand of Fnatic in the league’s newest hype video.

The popular European esports organization teased a possible rebrand earlier this week. Fnatic changed its social media profile picture to an orange background, while also posting a picture of an orange background with the caption, “The future is Fnatic.”

LEC on Twitter LEC IS BACK. The 2020 #LEC Spring Split kicks off this Friday! https://t.co/mNaZEILpTz

In Riot’s hype video, star AD carry Martin “Rekkles” Larsson and mid laner Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek are both seen wearing the 2020 Fnatic jersey. The new kit features Fnatic’s redesigned logo, which resembles a sharper, more modernized version of the team’s old insignia.

Some people have pointed out that this video may have been meant to be a teaser for the rebrand since Fnatic’s Twitter account posted a picture that said “a peek into the future” as soon as the LEC hype video was released.

The new logo looks relatively clean and the jersey looks equally impressive. The OnePlus wordmark sits on top of gray digital camouflage, with the Fnatic logo on the player’s chest.

Many other esports teams have modernized their brands over the past couple of years, but Fnatic’s logo has been a staple in European esports for so long. The team chose to stick to its roots while also cleaning up and making its logo look ready for the future.

Fnatic will play their first match of the 2020 LEC Spring Split against Origen on Friday, Jan. 24 at 3pm CT.