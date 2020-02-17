The LCS has 4 times as many Danish pros as the LEC

It seems like Danish superstars have been consistently good at whatever esport they play, including League of Legends. In fact, the North American LCS features four times as many Danish pro players as the LEC this season.

Right now, the LCS has superstar Danes like Nicolaj Jensen, Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup, and Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen. There’s a total of eight Danish players among six teams. Danes populate mostly the mid lane and jungle in North America, but there are a couple of Danish AD carries, too.

North America’s fondness for Danish-born pros started when TSM picked up a wily, young mid laner named Bjergsen in 2013. After that, a small professional talent pool forced teams to look elsewhere to fill their rosters—and Danes were one of the best bets for imports.

The LEC, on the other hand, only has two Danish players across its 10 teams. G2 Esports’ superstar ADC Rasmus “Caps” Winther and top laner Martin “Wunder” Hansen are the only Danes in the top European league. This speaks to the region’s depth and diversity in every role, especially with the rise of regional leagues.

Danish dominance isn’t isolated to just League, however. Astralis, a Danish-based esports organization, has been the best team in competitive CS:GO for the past two years, while OG won Dota 2’s The International two years in a row with a Dane as the team’s captain.

Although it’s still early in 2020, esports fans probably wouldn’t be too surprised to see even more dominance from Danish pros this year.