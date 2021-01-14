The best Cho’Gath build in League of Legends season 11

Cho’Gath offers teams plenty of crowd control while also being a beefy frontline. The tanky League of Legends top laner can shut down entire teams due to his kit’s area-of-effect abilities. He’s reliable and can perform well without having resources funneled into him.

As with all League champions, some items are going to be more effective for Cho’Gath depending on the situation. But there are certain items that are worth building on the champion nonetheless.

Here’s the best build for Cho’Gath in season 11.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Resolve

Grasp of the Undying: This rune is one of the best for tanks. It scales with maximum health, making it effective for the entire duration of the game. One of the best aspects of the rune is that it grants you health as you proc it, making it especially efficient against melee champions so you can proc it often. With the health gained from your ultimate combined with this rune, you’ll easily have around 5,000 health in the later stages of the game.

Demolish: Demolish is a great rune to take down towers fast. As Cho’Gath, your kit doesn’t do any bonus damage to towers, so having this rune is a must-have if you want to be able to push quickly. It allows you to take early tower plates for a huge gold inflow if your opponent is forced to back or teleports away.

Conditioning: This is a basic rune to grant you more tankiness as the game goes on. Conditioning will improve the benefit from your armor and magic resist items, making you tankier with every item you acquire.

Overgrowth: Overgrowth is one of the best scaling runes, especially if you can farm efficiently. It rewards you for farming minions by increasing your health pool, which is great when combined with Grasp and your ultimate.

Precision

Presence of Mind: You’ll likely be very mana hungry since you’ll be spamming spells, and as a result, need some ways to regain mana.

Legend: Alacrity: Cho’Gath players will need some attack speed to able to farm up easily, and this rune is one of the best ways to improve that aspect.

Bonuses: +10 percent attack speed, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Starting items

Doran’s Shield

Having extra health regeneration is crucial for every tank. Doran’s Shield grants you 80 bonus health to make you tankier early on and has a great passive to help you last-hit with five extra attack damage against minions. This item is great for the early stages of the game but loses value as the match progresses.

Health potion

During the farming phase, you’re going to take damage from enemy champions. Health potions heal back 150 health over 15 seconds and will give you extra time before having to base.

Core items

Plated Steelcaps

Due to the huge number of physical damage-dealing champions in the top lane, you need to rush these boots to ensure that you reduce their damage output by more than 10 percent. It’s a cheap boot option to ensure that you get out the laning phase unharmed.

Frostfire Gauntlet

Frostfire Gauntlet is the Mythic item you want to rush in most of your games. It gives you great stats in health, armor, magic resist, and ability haste. On top of that, it has an Immolate effect which allows you to farm easier while also dealing a lot of damage to enemy champions. The cherry on top is the area-of-effect slow it has on a small cooldown on top of giving you bonus health for every legendary item you acquire.

Bramble Vest

Due to the huge amount of healing in the game, you need to acquire an early anti-healing item. There’s plenty of effects with the new items or runes to have lifesteal so without this item, you’re going to have issues in poking down the opposing laner. It can be upgraded to Thornmail later on to ensure that you get some health and additional armor.

Late-game items

Randuin’s Omen

Randuin’s is a valuable item if you want to become tankier. It grants you health, armor, and ability haste. On top of that, it can be used to reduce attack damage and critical strike damage on a 60-second cooldown. It’s a great item to acquire against heavy AD compositions since you can weaken the primary carry and either focus them down or take care of the rest of their team.

Thornmail

Thornmail is a must-have item against enemies who rely on healing via items, runes, or abilities in their kit. Notable champions would be Fiora, Camille, Jax, and Irelia. Since you’ll have to rush Bramble Vest most games, upgrading it to Thornmail shouldn’t cost too much.

While the overall efficiency of Thornmail is quite lackluster, you need to invest into it if you are split-pushing against heavy healing-oriented champions or if you are with your team but they don’t have any healing reduction items. Due to the amount of healing in the game, having no healing reduction items can be a recipe for disaster.

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Gargoyle Stoneplate is a great tank item, giving you solid armor and magic resist on top of an effect to increase your effective health. If you engage and pop the item, enemies can use their abilities, but they’ll all be absorbed by your bonus health. The additional armor and magic resist granted by it is also helpful in a teamfight, acting as a mini-Conditioning rune effect.

One of the best uses of the shield is to engage on the opposing team and then pop it, which will also increase your size on top of your effective health. The enemy will have a difficult choice between throwing your skillshots, which you’ll absorb due to your increased size or attempt to retreat which might wither them down instead.

Situational

Mercury’s Treads

Mercury’s Treads are the best defensive boots option available, especially if facing heavy-AP oriented compositions who have a lot of crowd control. It grants you valuable magic resist early on while you get going and reduces the duration of all crowd control—the perfect combination for Cho’Gath.

Against an AP champion who can poke you down early in the top lane, you can rush these boots to gain the additional movement speed and magic resist to survive the laning phase easier.

Force of Nature

Force of Nature is a great personal defensive option to increase your movement speed and magic resist when getting targeted. It gives you other useful stats such as health which makes you very tanky. It can be rushed as a second item if you would like to boost your personal defensive stats against heavy AP-oriented compositions.

Deadman’s Plate

As a great anti-AD item, Deadman’s Plate gives you three useful stats in health, armor, movement speed an affect to increase your movement speed out of combat. You can easily roam around the map with the passive effect from this item and catch targets off-guard with the slow before blowing them up.

Sunfire Aegis

Regarded as one of the most powerful items during the preseason, Sunfire Aegis has been nerfed multiple times and is no longer a must-have item for tanks to be viable. The stats from this item are great, giving you health, armor, magic resist, and ability haste, on top of the Immolate effect. It is inferior compared to Frostfire Gauntlet in utility, however, since it doesn’t increase your health for each legendary time alongside your size nor does it have an area-of-effect slow, which can be a life saver.

Still, this item should be considered in some circumstances when you don’t need the size and health increase and just want pure damage. The Mythic passive will give you more ability haste for each legendary item, allowing you to spam your abilities more often.

Turbo Chemtank

The stats from this item are decent, giving you health, armor, magic resist, and ability haste, on top of the Immolate effect. It has a slow on a 90-second cooldown but it’s lackluster when compared to Frostfire Gauntlet. On top of it, the Mythic passive of increasing your tenacity and slow resist isn’t that impactful unless you’re facing teams with plenty of this effects which is quite rare.

In extreme cases where the enemy team has a lot of kiting potential, rush this item instead as your Mythic choice to ensure that you can get close to your targets to execute your combo, otherwise they’ll just wither you down slowly.

Frozen Heart

This is a requirement against champions who rely on attack speed to be effective. The item gives you a lot of armor, ability haste, and an amazing Area-of-effect debuff for enemy champions to reduce their attack speed.

While the lack of health on this item might make you skeptical, if you’re facing a heavy AD composition, the armor will grant you more effective health overall. On top of that, it gives you 400 mana to solve the mana issues you might encounter as well.