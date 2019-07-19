TFT’s Beta Pass ends July 29, second one launching with Patch 9.16

Riot Games have announced in a new blog post that Teamfight Tactics first beta pass, which rewards players a host of items for simply playing the game, will come to an end on July 29.

Through completing weekly missions and logging into the game daily, payers get beta points that, once collected, unlock new arenas, Little Legends, and Mystery Emotes. These rewards are only available while the Beta Pass is active, however, so be sure to level it up before the deadline to unlock the rewards.

After July 29, Riot has announced plans to launch a second beta pass that will come with more unlockable rewards when Patch 9.16 goes live in all regions.

The second beta pass will include similar missions and prizes as the first, but Riot has announced plans to “shake things up a bit” after that, whenever the third beta pass launches.

As for plans regarding a longer-term progression system for TFT, however, don’t expect anything yet. Riot is still looking into what they want to provide and are asking plans to send feedback for what they would like to see in the future.

Battle Pass, anyone?