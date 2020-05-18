Teddy, Cuzz, and Bdd led LCK in KDA during 2020 Spring Split

The list of the LCK’s KDA leaders for the 2020 Spring Split features plenty of familiar faces at the top of the mountain.

T1’s Teddy led the pack with a 7.29 KDA, sporting 211 kills, 241 assists, and only 62 deaths. His exceptional play in the bottom lane alongside Effort helped push T1 to new heights in 2020 and eventually led to the organization’s seventh LCK championship.

Image via Riot Games Korea

Close behind Teddy was his T1 teammate, Cuzz. The 20-year-old newcomer finished with a 6.89 KDA even though he had to share some time with the team’s secondary jungler, Ellim. Cuzz was always active around the map and managed to secure 294 assists on the season with the second-highest average damage to champions among all LCK junglers.

Gen.G’s Bdd rounds out the top three with a 6.37 KDA. The 21-year-old veteran had similarly impressive numbers with 150 kills, 264 assists, and 65 deaths. Bdd was an important part of Gen.G’s rise back to the top of the Korean competitive scene. He helped the team finish first in the regular season with an impressive 14-4 record.

The rest of the top 10 consisted of other T1 and Gen.G players, as well as players from the third-placed DragonX. Ultimately, T1 only lost one game throughout their entire playoff run, capping off a great season with a sweep of Gen.G in the 2020 LCK Spring Finals.

Next season, however, there will be plenty of hungry teams looking to make a mark on the LCK. With plenty of spicy moves happening across the league, next season might not be as secure for Faker and crew.

The 2020 LCK Summer Split begins on June 17.