Team WE stomp FunPlus Phoenix in Tian’s LPL return

The jungler was forced to come back from his competitive break following recent match fixing allegations towards jungler Bo.

Team WE beat FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 today in Tian’s LPL return during the sixth week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

Today’s showdown favored FPX, however a recent match fixing scandal involving jungler Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo forced the team to bring back Tian from his competitive break. The 20-year old jungler was put in a difficult situation and was unable to withstand the pressure from one of the best LPL junglers this split, Team WE’s Jiang “beishang” Zhi-Peng.

The MVP votes of today’s series were picked up by the beishang and top laner Chen “Breathe” Chen for their impressive perforamnces throughout the series. While the jungler carried the first game with Udyr, the top laner used Jayce to dominate the second one.

Slow and steady wins the day for Team WE as they take down FPX in a clean 2-0!! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/S3hyIXssyk — LPL (@lplenglish) February 22, 2021

The first game of this League of Legends series was quite one sided with Team WE acquiring early leads from the get-go and using them to pick up neutral objectives. With a superb display of map control, they were able to secure the first win of the series in convincing fashion.

After the one-sided first match of the series, FPX bounced back and put up a good fight in the second match. However, after a mid-game fight out of which Team WE secured the Mountain Dragon Soul, their hopes were shattered. With a fed Jayce on their team to which FPX couldn’t aswer, Team WE secured the clean sweep.

Following this victory, Team WE (6-3) climb to fourth place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split. They had a dominating start of the split, but fell off in recent weeks. With today’s performance, they should get their confidence back to make a claim for a top three team in the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

