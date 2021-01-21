Team WE continue 2021 LPL Spring Split domination, secure clean sweep against TT

Team WE continue their 2021 LPL Spring Split, took down ThunderTalk Gaming in a clean 2-0 sweep today.

The series was explosive, featuring a lot of traditional LPL skirmishes between both teams and an impressive display of macro from Team WE. The first game MVP vote went to ADC Zhao “Jiumeng” Jia-Hao, who showed an great talent on Kai’Sa, winning his laning phase and converting his gold lead into a lot of pressure on other lanes as well. He finished the game with a KDA of 8/3/6 and 30.8 percent total damage of his team.

The second MVP vote went to mid laner Cui “Shanks” Xiao-Jun for his Zoe performance, finishing the game deathless with a KDA of 10/0/7 and five thousand gold lead ahead of his opposing mid laner. His picks helped Team WE secure early kills, which they converted into neutral objectives such as dragons or Rift Heralds.

The first draft of the series went into TT’s favor, securing a balanced composition with a good frontline and great backline. Team WE went for a more skill-oriented composition which lacked a powerful frontline, but had great poke instead.

TT secured an early lead by picking up the first two dragons and looked decent until the mid stages of the game, where the lack of macro from the team showed. They were wandering around the map with no clear plan in mind and Team WE outmaneuvered them, securing a clean teamfight win and converting it into a 22-minute Baron. With this lead, Team WE slowly chocked out TT before finishing the first game of the series.

Screengrab via LPL

In the second game, Team WE secured four out the five picks from the first game, repeating their aggressive playstyle, which proved to be efficient. TT adjusted their draft but lacked the macro to deal with Team WE’s movements around the map. After picking up an early Dragon Soul and the Baron, Team WE finished the second game in 24 minutes.

Team WE has broken the tie with RNG for first place with this win in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They are currently sitting comfortably in the first place, but RNG might catch them if they beat OMG. Team WE’s next matchup is LNG Esports, a team lead by former Griffin jungler Tarzan which might prove to be a challenge. Tune in on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5am CT to see the match between these two teams.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.