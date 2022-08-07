The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round

After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.

Before this past week, Liquid hasn’t looked consistent in their performances during the LCS 2022 Summer split. The hyped-up superteam had multiple 1–1 finishes, losing to Counter Logic Gaming, TSM, and Cloud9 in surprising fashion.

One of the biggest issues the roster has lies in their ability to translate early game leads into a win; even though they have the highest average gold difference at 15 minutes, they’ve managed to fumble the bag and lose their League leads in multiple games, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Their individual talent is no joke, but their cohesion has yet to reach the levels that many people expected them to have.

In this game, however, Liquid had a straight-forward gameplan in mind, and they executed it to perfection.

From the first moment onward, TL’s jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen found every opportunity to run things through top to get Bwipo ahead of Evil Geniuses’s veteran top laner Jeong “Impact” Eon-young.

Mustache buff is real for @Bwipo pic.twitter.com/QqRha9bjtF — Team Liquid Honda LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) August 7, 2022

From easy solo kills to 1v2 outplays, Bwipo was a man possessed on the Summoner’s Rift, and the rest of his team made sure that his efforts weren’t wasted. They continued to play through the top side of the map, and eventually that massive gold lead was insurmountable, no matter what EG tried to do. Bwipo and Santorin ended the game with 13 of Liquid’s 20 kills, and helped the team cruise to an effortless 24-minute victory.

This 2–0 weekend should give Liquid’s players some relief, especially after taking down the best team in the region.

There is still so much potential left with this lineup, and if they’re able to continue this upward trend, the sky is the limit for one of the most talented groups on paper in North America.

Meanwhile, Evil Geniuses have only lost their third game of the split. It shouldn’t worry their fans, since they’ve almost locked in a spot in the upcoming post-season, but the team shouldn’t take this loss sitting down.

Complacency is the biggest killer of top teams, and hopefully, this loss can light a fire in the defending LCS champions moving into the final week of the summer.