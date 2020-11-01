Team Liquid releases TF Blade

Popular League of Legends streamer Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, most famous for his global quest for rank one on the leaderboards, has been released by Team Liquid.

Today Team Liquid co-CEO Steve Arhancet released a heartfelt video on Twitter regarding the mutual separation of the organization and TF Blade. TF Blade was “integral” to the Team Liquid community, according to the organization.

Today we are parting ways with @tfblade.



Ashkan has been integral in the TL community and though we’re following different paths, we’ll still be tuning in to follow his Global quest for Rank 1. pic.twitter.com/O8WF3C8r6s — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 1, 2020

TF Blade, who was also a substitute top laner for Team Liquid’s main and academy roster, has been one of the most successful League players in solo queue to date. He reached Challenger, the highest rank in the game, on several different servers worldwide including North America, Latin America North, Europe North East, Europe West and Korea.

Although TF Blade’s impressive accomplishments in solo queue haven’t been without controversy. Earlier this year in March, he said that he felt “genuinely targeted by Riot” after he was banned from Korean solo queue for supposed toxicity.

In July earlier this year TF Blade was removed from the League Partner Program (LPP) because he failed to make the “necessary improvements” required to keep him in the program, according to Riot. His status is set to be reviewed next year for potential reinstatement.

But this doesn’t take away from TF Blade’s talent, since he’s considered to be one of the best players in solo-queue. Although the 21-year-old didn’t play a professional game for Team Liquid since he joined the organization in 2018, he played in several Twitch Rivals and Championship tournaments organized by fellow streamer Tyler1.