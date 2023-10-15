Team BDS shatters PSG’s dreams and secures Swiss Stage qualification in Worlds 2023 reverse sweep

BDS entertain Worlds fans with the most spectacular series of the tournament so far

Team BDS pulled off a spectacular upset in the last match of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship play-in stage, eliminating PCS’ first seed, PSG Talon, in a thrilling reverse-sweep series.

This first five-game series was a spectacle of determination, adaptability, and perseverance that left fans on-site and at home on the edge of their seats.

The Worlds play-ins stage was ready for a dramatic conclusion, and the second matchup of the day delivered just that. PSG Talon, unbeaten until this point, faced off against LEC’s 4th seed, and fans knew they were in for an intense showdown. The stakes were high, as the winner would secure a spot in the Swiss Stage, while the loser’s Worlds journey would come to an abrupt end.

So far, PSG Talon had been a dominant force throughout the tournament, showcasing outstanding team fighting, strategic decision-making, and exceptional drafting, and they looked like the most polished team at the event. On the other hand, BDS had a rocky start to the tournament, suffering a defeat at the hands of Team Whales in their opening match, but they soon bounced back with a victory over DetonatioN FocusMe, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

But while the initial games of the series saw PSG Talon taking a comfortable 2-0 lead, displaying a level of control that made them appear unstoppable, in the third game, BDS staged a remarkable comeback. Game four was a complete domination by BDS who, with a commanding lead and a swift victory, brought the series to 2-2 and ignited the legendary Silver Scrapes theme music that League fans know deep in their bones.

The fifth and final game was a tense, nail-biting experience since its draft stage as BDS succeeded in locking in Darius for Adam. The European team maintained their momentum from the previous two wins and secured advantages with strong solo lanes and well-timed ganks from Sheo in the early stages of the game. However, PSG Talon kept their composure and executed a game-changing play that shifted the balance of power, taking the Baron and putting BDS on the back foot.

As the game approached the 40-minute mark, it was anyone’s game, with both teams securing multiple Barons and both reaching Soul point. But while PSG Talon succeeded in taking down two of BDS’s inhibitors, their base remained intact making each teamfight a high-stakes standoff. And it was in one of those match-deciding teamfights that BDS aced PSG Talon and secured the victory, completing the reverse sweep.

This thrilling first reverse sweep of the 2023 World Championship will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most iconic moments of the tournament, but as the main event kicks off, fans have even more legendary games to be excited for.

