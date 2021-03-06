T1 win Telecom War over KT, bounce back in 2021 LCK Spring Split

T1 got revenge against KT Rolster today with a clean 2-0 sweep following their defeat during the first round robbin Telecom War.

This League of Legends showdown opened up with a dominant win by T1 in the first game. KT bounced back in the second one and showed signs of hope with proactive plays, but in the end they got overran by the superior macro and teamplay of their opponents.

The MVP votes were picked up by Teddy and Clozer for their outstanding performances throughout today’s series. Teddy picked up the first game MVP after playing Aphelios in the first game, topping the damage charts and finishing the game with a 6/1/4 KDA. Clozer used his signature Zoe champ to deliver crowd-control throughout unexpected angles onto his opponents and setting up kill opportunities in teamfights.

[2021 #LCK Spring R2 Match 64 vs KT]



분위기 반전을 위해 필요했던 승리였습니다.

오늘 경기도 끝까지 함께해주셔서 감사합니다.



We needed this victory to refresh ourselves.

Thank you for staying strong with us tonight.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/nkeFVC2ftP — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) March 6, 2021

The first game of the series was textbook play by T1. They went for a well rounded composition and after a couple of proactive early-game plays, they got a lead. One of the core reasons T1 were able to snowball the game so fast was Teddy and Keria, who destroyed the opposing bottom lane with tower dives whenever possible.

With KT relying on scaling, they weren’t able to reach a point where their composition was in full power and slowly withered down as the game progressed. T1 kept increasing their gold lead, reaching almost 10,000 gold before finishing the first game of this Telecom War.

Going into the second game, both teams adjusted their compositions after key champions were banned. KT went for more offensive picks instead of relying on tanks, while T1 went for a fasting Senna strategy.

The early game reactive plays were coming from the KT side, who were trying to get their Jinx going so that she can carry the game. T1 fell behind in gold and objectives, but bounced back after securing the Mountain Dragon Soul in the mid-game. With the powerful defensive buff, they ran down KT’s base and closed out the series 2-0.

Following this victory, T1 (7-7) remain in fifth place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Their constant roster changes over the split have caused the team to lose a couple of matches against weaker teams. Their playoff spot isn’t secured and with a tight schedule ahead, T1 needs to decide on what roster to field in and build synergy for the upcoming playoff run if they qualify.

