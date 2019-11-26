T1 reveals 2020 League of Legends roster

T1 has unveiled the final players to join its League of Legends roster ahead of the upcoming LCK season.

Former Gen.G top laner Kim “Roach” Kang-hui has officially been confirmed and signed with the squad. He’ll replace the outgoing former T1 top laner, Kim “Khan” Dog-ha, who will reportedly join 2019 world champions FunPlus Phoenix.

T1 LoL on Twitter We’re excited to announce that Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, Choi “Ellim” Ellim, Lee “Gumayushi” Min-hyung, and Choi “Kuri” Won-yeong are called up to join the roster, along with Kim “Roach” Kang-hui who is joining the team this year. Please welcome our squad of young talent!

The other players who will join T1’s roster for this year are rookies Kim “Canna” Chang-dong, Choi “Ellim” Ellim, Lee “Gumayushi” Min-hyung, and Choi “Kuri” Won-yeong.

Gumayushi, the younger brother of Starcraft pro Lee “INnoVation“ Shin Hyung, has already been a part of T1 for some time now in the organization’s training academy alongside Canna, Kuri, and Ellim. The four players have now been promoted to the main squad for 2020.

T1 likely hopes its revamped roster can return the team to the winning days of its League dynasty. The organization missed out on a fifth Worlds finals last month after losing to G2 Esports in the semifinals.