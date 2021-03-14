T1 qualify for 2021 LCK Spring Split playoffs after SANDBOX loss

Even if they lose matches in the coming weeks, T1 will keep their spot in the playoffs.

Liiv SANDBOX’s loss to Hanwha Life Esports today barred them from playoff contention, putting them back in the last place of the 2021 LCK Spring Split’s rankings.

It also offered T1 a spot in the Spring Playoffs, since LSB won’t be able to compete for the final spot even if they win their next series in the last two weeks of the regular split.

T1 made it to fifth place in the LCK standings after grabbing two victories over KT Rolster in last week’s Telecom war and Gen.G this week. Although they can drop to sixth place if they lose their next matches, they won’t risk losing their spot in the playoffs due to a few more points earned over Fredit BRION and Nongshim RedForce throughout the split.

It doesn’t mean that either of the two teams are out of the playoffs race, though. KT Rolster hang to their sixth place in the rankings but can fall if they lose their last series. Although the first five spots are now secured, the battle for the final one between those three teams will be tough over both coming weeks.

After three weeks away from the LCK stage, Faker returned to the T1 lineup instead of Clozer yesterday to compete in the race for playoffs. He helped them secure a crucial victory over 10-4 team Gen.G. It’s unclear if he’ll play in their last series, however.

The next LCK Spring Split week will kick off with a fight of titans, Gen.G and DWG KIA, on March 18 at 2am CT. Although there will be little at stake for DWG, who have secured their place at the top of the split’s standings, Gen.G will fight to keep their second place in the rankings.

