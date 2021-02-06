T1 pick up second win in a row, defeat BRION in 2021 LCK Spring Split

The latest iteration of T1 looks to be the most powerful one so far with Faker shotcalling from the mid lane.

T1 defeated Fredit BRION today 2-0 during the fourth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split.

After a shaky start of the League of Legends split, T1 debuted the same roster which won them the previous match against Nongshim RedForce. The roster composed of Zeus, Ellim, Faker, Gumayusi, and Keria looks to be the most powerful iteration of T1 so far this season, showing great plays throughout all the stages of the match.

Keria and Faker picked up the MVP votes of the series. Both players played well throughout the series with Keria’s Thresh helping T1 make huge plays in the first game. His initiations aided the team in acquiring easy kills, while his lanterns proved to be crucial in saving low-health teammates. Faker had a stellar Orianna performance with a 4/0/6 KDA. After picking up early kills, he used his lead to help other lanes and push BRO’s towers.

[2021 LCK Spring R1 Match 37 – Game 02]



모두의 고른 활약 가운데 승리를 확실하게 이끈

“Faker” 이상혁 선수가 오늘의 두번째 POG를 가져갑니다.



Every player made the play, and 'Faker' takes the second POG with his Oriana.#T1WIN #T1Together pic.twitter.com/kNgFu9OHTK — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) February 6, 2021

T1 looked much better compared to their previous series and seem to have found the roster with the most synergy. From the early game, they were dominating all lanes and overwhelming their opponents. The 24-minute game would have been perfect for T1 if not for the two deaths from their rookie top laner Zeus.

Screengrab via LCK

BRO adjusted their draft phase for the second match and banned out key champions that destroyed them in the first game. That didn’t matter much, however, since the second game was a copy of the first one with T1 going for early-game plays across the entire map. After 25 minutes of pure domination, T1 closed out the series 2-0. Keria stopped T1 from getting a perfect game this time, dying once on Nautilus after an engage.

After the recent success of this roster, it seems like this one is to stay for the near future. The roster looks much more cohesive and capable of taking down the current top-tier LCK teams with some practice. Following this victory, T1 (4-4) climb to fifth place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. They’ll be facing DRX and Liiv SANDBOX next week for a chance to climb higher and regain their top-tier LCK team status.

