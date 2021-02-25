T1 open up sixth week of LCK 2021 Spring Split with a sweep against Nongshim RedForce

T1 swept Nongshim RedForce today during the sixth week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split with a dominating performance.

Going into this League of Legends match, no one knew which roster would T1 debut after their constant roster changes throughout the split. After a sweep last week against Liiv SANDBOX, T1 used the same roster with rookie Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon in the jungle.

The MVP votes were picked up by Oner and Clozer. The rookie jungler used Lillia to take over the first game with his aggressive playstyle which T1 lacked in the past couple of series. Clozer used Lucian to dominate the laning phase and demolish NS in teamfights. While he had some misplays throughout the game, his superb mechanics and positioning helped him achieve a 6/1/6 KDA.

[2021 #LCK Spring R2 Match 51 vs NS]



좋은 기세를 이어가며 2연승을 달립니다.

토요일 경기도 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.



Kept our momentum with a sweet victory.

Thank you for supporting us, see you on Saturday.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/SBYIlX5kt9 — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) February 25, 2021

The first game of this series was the Oner show. The 18-year old rookie used Lillia to snowball the game for his team, securing early kills with his aggressive playstyle and then transitioning into a huge midgame threat. He was the catalyst of T1’s success this game, allowing them to secure most dragons and win the crucial teamfights in the late game. After a Baron teamfight out of which T1 came out victorious, they’ve finished the first game of the series on a high note.

The second game looked much more one-sided with T1 having a four thousand gold lead by 15 minutes. They looked much more confident in their plays and were on a clear path to victory. After an aggressive play by NS in the bottom lane, T1 turned on them and grew their lead by three thousand gold in the span of thirty seconds and took over the game, finishing the series in dominating fashion.

Following this victory, T1 (6-5) remain in fifth place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. Considered one of the strongest teams in the offseason, T1 has failed to deliver the performance after being hyped up with constant roster swaps throughout the split. Multiple T1 players expressed their opinions that there is a lot of added pressure due to having constant roster changes. Today’s win should boost their morale up for the upcoming match against DWK KIA on Saturday, Feb. 27. Tune in at 5am CT to see which roster will T1 to challenge the current best team in the LCK.

