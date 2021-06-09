T1 makes quick work of Hanwha Life Esports in their first match of the 2021 LCK Summer Split

T1 is coming into the 2021 LCK Summer Split with the dominance the community expected from them in the last Split.

They had a powerful 2-0 opening against Hanwha Life Esports, who scrambled around the map and got picked off left and right throughout today’s series.

Faker facing Chovy for the first time in months was an anticipated match-up. During the first game, Faker picked Nocturne and took over the game as Chovy sat on the sidelines with his Volibear counterpick, which didn’t have a lot of impact. In the second game, Chovy picked up Zoe and pressured T1 much more, but with his team losing in all lanes, it didn’t matter in the end.

The MVP votes were picked up by Cuzz and Canna. The jungler used Rumble in the first game to secure priority over the river and gave his team vision around the map. His long-range ultimates helped T1’s bottom lane snowball out of control and take over the game. Canna’s Sett was effective against HLE’s Nocturne, keeping him under control and having great teamfight presence with his crowd control.

[2021 #LCK Summer R1 vs HLE]



오늘 승리로 완벽한 첫 걸음을 내딛었습니다.

팬 여러분과 함께하는 T1의 뜨거운 여름은 이제 시작입니다.



We started off on the right foot!

Stick with us as this is just the beginning of T1’s hot Summer.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/CenRmbuYdg — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) June 9, 2021

This hyped League series opened with a strong showing from T1. They looked much better compared to last Split with the entire team on the same page. As soon as a member engaged, everyone followed up on their call, which helped T1 maintain tempo and win the first game of the series in convincing fashion. Teddy and Keria’s snowball in the bottom lane was crucial in T1’s win.

In the second game, HLE played aggressively in the bottom side, which came to bite them as soon as Canna teleported in. A double kill helped Teddy and Keria snowball once again, who moved around the map as a unit alongside Cuzz to secure neutral objectives before moving to push towers. After a dominant performance throughout the entire game, the series ended abruptly at 23 minutes once T1 picked up the Baron and pushed HLE into their base, who were unable to defend it.

T1 will be back on the Rift on Friday, June 11 with a match against DWG KIA. The reigning world champions are coming back to the LCK after a devastating grand final in the MSI, where they lost against RNG. If T1 shows up with the same level of play like today, there’s a good chance that they’ll take down the 2021 LCK Spring Split champion and end up with a 2-0 match score at the end of the first week, boosting their chances for playoffs and Worlds qualification.

