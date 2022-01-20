T1 earns decisive victory over fruitless DRX in 2022 LCK Spring Split

T1 now sits at the top of the LCK table with Gen.G.

T1 have started the second week of the 2022 LCK Spring Split with another clean sweep, this time against DRX, displaying once more that they continue to be strong contenders at the highest level of competitive League of Legends.

In today’s best-of-three series, T1 clearly identified their win conditions and snowballed their way to victory in both games. They ended the first game in 27 minutes with an aggressive composition including Samira, Camille, and Diana.

In the second game, they nibbled the objectives and maintained pressure while waiting for their scaling composition to reach its peak power. The team eventually closed out the series with a successful engage, thanks to T1 top laner Zeus on Fiora.

On the other side, DRX continued to struggle in the Korean league. Support BeryL showed some clever engages on Rell, unexpectedly turning the tide of a few fights, but it wasn’t enough to put a dent in T1.

T1 and Faker's Tryndamere shred down DRX as they take game 1! #LCK pic.twitter.com/QwjZuCFdCO — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 20, 2022

Faker flexed his world-renowned champion pool in the series. The player has picked six different champions in seven games so far. But he notably picked Tryndamere for the first time in over eight years today.

Faker locks in the LCK's first mid Tryndamere in 2,967 days!

Tryndamere is @Faker's 70th unique champion pick in the #LCK! pic.twitter.com/L4DEMR894m — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 20, 2022

T1 now stands at 3-0 in the LCK standings, joint with Gen.G. DRX has meanwhile dropped down to the bottom of the table with Kwangdong Freecs, where they sit with zero wins to their names.

One of the bottom-of-the-table teams will remain winless after they face off against each other on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5am CT. But just before that series, T1 will play against SANDBOX at 2am CT.

