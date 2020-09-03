T1 assures online harassment “will not be taken lightly,” preparing “legal actions”

Korean esports organization T1 confirmed that “measures” such as legal actions are being explored to combat online vitriol against “players, their family and the staff,” the org announced today.

This appears to be in direct response to a recent incident involving Faker. The legendary mid laner received a donation alert while streaming, roughly translated to the following: “It’s funny seeing you get demolished with mid Sett LOL what would your grandmother say?”

The donation message was in reference to T1’s LCK 2020 Summer Split first-round playoff loss vs. Afreeca Freecs. Faker was initially benched for the series, but was subbed in for the second game to win with a dominant Twisted Fate performance. There was no fairytale to cap off the series for Faker, however, as his Sett was an inconsequential force in a game three loss.

Faker is notably close with his grandmother, who’s a fervent supporter of his professional career. The comment was condemned in Faker’s chat, but the damage was already done.

T1’s CEO Joe Marsh previously released a statement one month ago to address the issue, saying that while the organization valued the “community’s fandom” and that “criticism comes with the territory of professional gaming,” some fans crossed the line with “violent threats and hate speech.”

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.