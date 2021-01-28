Suning clean sweep OMG, secure second win in 2021 LPL Spring Split

Suning secured their second win in the 2021 LPL Spring Split by taking down Oh My God in a fast 2-0 series.

While Suning is still far away from their 2020 worlds finalist form, their performance is slowly improving with every series. The MVP votes went to the solo laners today. Angel secured the first game MVP for his ludicruous Azir performance, finishing the game with a 11/0/1 score. He dominated the laning phase and in teamfights used Azir insec combo to dismantle OMG. The second game MVP went to Bin for his Renekton, finishing with a 9/1/9 KDA after securing an early lead during the laning phase.

Screengrab via LPL

This League of Legends series showcased why Suning were able to reach the worlds finals last year. They performed really well and picked up two clean wins against OMG.

The first game was the Angel show after he was given Azir in the draft phase against OMG’s Twisted Fate. He used the champion really well, farming up early on until he reached his Mythic item, then grouping up and delivering the Azir insec in teamfights. After a mid-game teamfight, Angel got out of control, taking over next teamfights from afar before helping Suning secure 25-minute win in which they didn’t lose a single tower or neutral objective.

Going into the second game, OMG took away the Azir pick after it destroyed them in the first game of the series. Suning responded with a Kassadin pick in the mid lane to control him, while giving Renekton to Bin in the top lane. This combination of early-game domination alongside late-game insurance which rounded out Suning’s composition set them to a clear victory. Bin used Renekton to build a huge lead for his team, becoming unkillable after acquiring Goredrinker.

While OMG tried Suning in their track to the clean 2-0 sweep, they were unable to do anything due to Bin rolling over them with Renekton in teamfights. His pressure on the champion made Renekton look like the most broken character in the game.

The second game win is currently the fastest in the 2021 LPL Spring Split with 22 minutes and 26 seconds. This dominant win showed that Suning can still perform to their 2020 form, crushing their opposition with an almost-perfect game.

Following this win, Suning (2-3) are in 11th place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They’ll be back on the Rift next week with two matches against LGD Gaming and EDward Gaming.

