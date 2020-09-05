Steve Aoki to perform during 2020 LEC Summer Finals pre-show

With the 2020 LEC Summer Split coming to a close tomorrow, Rogue is bringing a special gift for League of Legends fans. Renowned DJ and co-owner of Rogue Steve Aoki will perform at 7:45am CT during the warmup pre-show for the LEC Summer Split playoff finals.

Similarly, the North American LCS has announced Logic will perform during its Summer Finals as well.

This is our gift to you for your support this year❤️❤️❤️



Thanks to @Kia_Motors, we will bring you a special performance by our own @steveaoki tomorrow in the #LEC Warm Up Show at 14:45 CEST. Do not miss it and remember to #GoRogue. pic.twitter.com/oOmSuvOQ0U — Rogue (@Rogue) September 5, 2020

The LEC Summer Finals weekend was already pretty hyped with Fnatic finally beating their curse by taking down G2 Esports last week. Fnatic are looking much stronger recently with all members in sync, giving a lot of faith to European fans.

The addition of Steve Aoki to the broadcast should help push the viewership even higher, considering how popular he is among the ages of most League of Legends players.

Fans can watch Steve Aoki tomorrow by catching the LEC pre-show which will start at 2am CT and last for the entire day with several shows and guests until the final game begins between Fnatic and the winner of today’s match between G2 and Rogue.

The winner will win the title of a LEC champion and get the first seed at this year’s World Championship.