Someone gave Pokimane a $2,020 donation while scrolling through the LVxLoL collection

Popular Twitch streamer Pokemane was stunned to receive a donation of $2,020 while streaming yesterday.

She was simply scrolling through the new Louis Vuitton and League of Legends collaboration clothing collection when the donation came through. Viewer Misterjons94_ put up the money and wrote “because it’s almost 2020.”

bit donator omegalul Clip of pokimane Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Mehelib

Pokimane was astonished by the amount and even pulled up her donation screen to make sure. While she was speechless, another donation that just said “holy” came through. The chat spammed “pog” with others telling her to buy the clothing that she was looking at.

Pokimane was tearing up as she thanked the patron. “Are you sure you want to give that much money?” she asked, but continued to thank the user while other donations expressing astonishment came in.

Pokimane has more than 3 million followers and has been active in the Twitch community since 2013. She normally streams games like League of Legends or Fortnite. She also has two different YouTube channels called “Pokimane” and “Poki ASMR.” Her main channel has more than 3 million subscribers. Pokimane is also a member of Offline TV, which is a collaboration YouTube channel made up by content creators.