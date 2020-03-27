Sneaky’s League of Legends settings and gear setup

Legendary Cloud9 ADC Sneaky made the call to take a step back from esports and became a full-time streamer at the beginning of 2020.

Fans of Sneaky were rejoiced to be able to see more of him. Even before his full-time streaming career kicked off, Sneaky was already one of the most popular League of Legends streamers out there. His interactive attitude and high skill streams were enough to drive in thousands of people every time he went live.

Though he tries to stream a variety of games, such as Monster Hunter World, Path of Exile, and Escape from Tarkov, he still mainly plays League.

We were able to find all of Sneaky’s League settings and his gaming setup. If you want to be just like him, this is a great place to start your journey.

Sneaky’s League of Legends settings

Video settings

Character Quality: High

High Effect Quality: High

High Environment Quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Character Inking: Off

Off Anti Aliasing : Off

: Off Wait for Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Enable Screen Shake : Off

: Off Color Blind Mode: On

Interface settings

HUD Scale : 50

: 50 Chat Scale : 70

: 70 Minimap Scale :70

:70 Legacy Cursor: Off

Mouse settings

Mouse Sensitivity: 800 DPI

Windows Acceleration: off

In-game Mouse Sensitivity: 50

Keybinds

When it comes to keybinds, Sneaky uses the default settings with a couple of adjustments. He binds smart cast to Q, W, E, and R while binding non-smart cast to Shift + Q, W, E, R.

Sneaky’s gear and stream setup

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Gaming FPS Mouse

Image via Logitech

Using a simplistic mouse with a great ergonomy can be quite beneficial for MOBA and FPS players. Without too many macro buttons, these mouses assure a good grip and are quite light.

Sneaky uses Logitech’s G Pro Gaming cabled mouse, which features a modest design and specs. It has a one millisecond response time with a decent optical sensor to assure good tracking. The mouse only weighs around 0.18 pounds. Though it only has two macro buttons on the side, all the keys on the mouse can be customizable via its software.

If you also travel to LANs often, the onboard memory of the mouse lets you keep your settings wherever you go.

Headset: HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset

Image via HyperX

If you game for extended periods of time, getting a comfortable headset could make a world of difference for your ears.

Sneaky uses HyperX’s Cloud 2 gaming headset, which is known for being one of the most comfortable headsets on the market. Memory foam ear cushions assure comfortability and provide passive noise cancellation. The headset’s microphone can also be removed so you can use it as your daily driver.

The Cloud 2 is a USB headset, which means that it’s also compatible with PS4 and Xbox One.

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image via HyperX

Mechanical keyboards are an essential part of gaming if you’re serious about it. Their low response time allows you to react faster, and thanks to their customizable keys, you can come up with macros to give yourself an advantage.

Sneaky uses HyperX’s Alloy Elite RGB keyboard. The keyboard comes with Cherry MX switches, which are considered to be one of the best keyboard switches for gaming. All of the keys on the keyboard are also customizable with its software and its ghosting prevention comes in handy in intense teamfights.

The keyboard also comes with a comfortable wrist rest that’s detachable.

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P

Image via BenQ ZOWIE

When it comes to gaming monitors, having a high refresh rate is almost as important as having low latency. The refresh rate is the number of times your screen updates itself with new images.

Sneaky uses BenQ ZOWIE’s XL2411P, which is one of the most popular 144 Hz monitors on the market. The monitor has a one millisecond response time alongside its 144 Hz refresh rate. Both specs ensure smooth gameplay and enable Sneaky to react faster than his opponents.

If you don’t have the hardware to support a monitor’s refresh rate, buying one wouldn’t be ideal since you need to match the refresh rate in terms of FPS consistently.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Image via NVIDIA

Playing at the highest settings with high FPS will almost always require a powerful graphics card.

Sneaky uses NVIDIA’s GTX 1080 TI. Though it isn’t the most recent graphics card on the market anymore, it’s still one of the top performers. A powerful graphics card helps Sneaky keep his frames up even in the messiest of teamfights.

Though you can achieve the same level of smoothness with cheaper options and lower settings, buying a top-tier graphics card will always be a future-proof choice.

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K

Image via Intel

A processor tells your PC’s components what to do, so a fast CPU ensures your PC runs like clockwork.

Sneaky uses Intel’s i7-6700K processor, which is more than enough for his gaming and streaming needs with its up to 4.20 GHz frequency. The processor was released in 2015 but it’s still up there in the rankings when it comes to performance.

Before buying a processor, evaluating your needs and wants is a must. You might find out that a lower-tier processor may be enough for you and end up spending that extra money on a graphics card.

Streaming microphone: Audio Technica AT2035

Image via Audio Technica

Though headsets come with their own microphones, they aren’t always enough to create a good listening experience. Standalone microphones are better when it comes to audio quality.

Sneaky uses Audio Technica’s AT2035 to ensure the best sound quality for his viewers. The microphone comes with a pop filter, a shock mount, and a scissor arm. Standalone microphones are also great to isolate a streamer’s voice and the AT2035’s cardioid polar pattern does just that by reducing the sounds it picks up from the rear and sides.

If you have a stream or a podcast, getting a studio-quality microphone is definitely a wise choice since it creates quite a professional vibe and allows your listeners to enjoy your smooth voice.