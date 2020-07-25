SK Gaming take down MAD Lions in LEC Summer Split week 6

SK Gaming pulled off a huge upset today against the dominating MAD Lions in a bloodbath that lasted 28 minutes. With this victory, the European League of Legends team now holds a 7-6 record heading into week seven of the 2020 LEC Summer Split.

On his signature Ezreal pick, SK’s AD carry Crownshot played a crucial role in the team’s win, earning the Player of the Game award for the match.

SK picked comfort champions for all their members, with Ezreal being the most notorious pick for Crownshot. Jungler Trick secured early objectives in dragons and Rift Heralds for his team, allowing them to snowball out of MAD’s control.

Even though MAD were ahead in kills, due to a poor management of waves they were behind on gold. The game was defined by a teamfight for a dragon, where SK came out ahead.

This fight set a clear path to SK’s victory since they were only one dragon away from the Ocean Dragon Soul. After they acquired the Soul, they won teamfight after teamfight. In the end, after a brawl around the 28-minute mark with a 10,000 gold lead, SK closed out the game.

SK Gaming have continued their streak of upsetting top-tier teams. Early in the season, they upset a dominating G2 Esports as well.

SK have another tough opponent next week, where they will face the second-place team in LEC’s Summer Split standings Rogue. If they can defeat Rogue, they secure a clear path to a possible LEC Championship title.