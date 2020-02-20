Shiphtur pulls off perfect flank to help his team go 7-0 through day 2 of Twitch Rivals

Danny “Shiphtur” Le has remained one of the most talented League of Legends players in North America, even though he left the professional scene to become a full-time streamer. And during the second day of Twitch Rivals, he showed off his prowess with a game-winning flank to secure his team’s perfect 7-0 record.

In the clip, Team Silver Mid was setting up to take another dragon, while also preparing a flank with Shiphtur’s Ekko. As the opposing team grouped into the chokepoint leading to the dragon, Shiphtur launched his Parallel Convergence toward the enemy team.

As the Yuumi ultimate forced the opposing team back, they ended up walking right into a huge four-man Ekko stun. The wombo combo that followed wiped the rest of the teamfight and secured their team the only perfect run through the Twitch Rivals group stage.

Ekko has become one of Shiphtur’s signature champions. He’s shown that he can shatter time and hearts with his great playmaking skills. Shiphtur has also shown through this tournament that his ability hasn’t wavered whatsoever—if he wanted to, he could probably try to go pro again and succeed.

7-0 BABY WE UNDEFEATED!!!



Tomorrow we face off vs @loltyler1 and @Voyboy time to win it all — Danny Le (@Shiphtur) February 20, 2020

Team Silver Mid will be facing off against Jungle Differential in the first round of the playoffs, a team featuring popular streamers Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp and Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani. This team had a decent run through the group stage so far, going 5-2 with losses against Sneaky Dogs and Team Boomer.

You can catch all the action when the Twitch Rivals Streamer Showdown continues at 2pm CT today.