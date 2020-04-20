Sett, Senna had 100 percent pick/ban rate in LCS Spring Split playoffs

Of the 31 games played in the 2020 LCS Spring Split playoffs, only Sett and Senna appeared in the pick/ban phase every time, according to Leaguepedia.

While League of Legends fans actually got to see some of their favorite players wield Sett on Summoner’s Rift, the LCS teams banned Senna in every single game. With this distinction, Senna joins a rather exclusive club in LCS history.

The only other champions to be banned for every game during the LCS playoffs are Sylas in 2019 Spring, Yuumi in 2019 Summer, Gangplank in 2018 Spring, and Kalista in 2015 Summer. Out of these champions, however, Senna was banned from the most games, with Yuumi coming closest at 26.

When teams chose to actually play Sett, they were pretty successful, too. In the nine games Sett was picked, the team who selected “The Boss” won seven times. Evil Geniuses’ Zeyzal was the only player to pick Sett as a support, but it worked out since EG defeated eventual runners-up FlyQuest in the opening round.

During the regular season, Senna was picked 25 times and banned 48 times. But her win rate, 40 percent, was among the lowest of all champions played and the lowest for a champion that had been played in at least 25 games.

In ranked play, Sett and Senna are commonly banned. The champions have been banned in about 30 percent and 20 percent of games over the last month, respectively, according to OP.gg.