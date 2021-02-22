Seraphine bot carry and Udyr nerfed, Yi and Sejuani buffed in League’s Patch 11.5 preview

Another patch, another hefty balance list.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the Patch 11.5 preview today, which is set to administer changes to 15 champions. And while multiple junglers are on the menu with tweaks to Udyr, Master Yi, and Sejuani, Seraphine bot carry is also getting an adjustment.

11.5 Patch Preview



There are a number of these where we're targeting nerfs or buffs on a specific position, so some of the changes will be skewed towards that.



Full changes should be ready tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/P93cugmvqo — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 22, 2021

Seraphine is once again giving Riot balancing issues with her making multiple bot carry appearances in professional play. But the Starry-Eyed Songstress should sing a different tune in next week’s patch. While Scruffy didn’t offer details on the nerfs yet, Seraphine was updated on the PBE today, according to Surrender at 20.

The champ’s ultimate cooldown was increased from 160/140/120 to 180/150/120 seconds. Her Stage Presence passive was also adjusted, making subsequent note damage drop from 95 to 25 percent. The note minion damage was increased from 200 to 300 percent, though.

Even with Patch 11.4‘s extensive jungle camp nerfs and the hit to Udyr’s Phoenix Stance in Patch 11.3, the Spirit Walker is still dominating in the current meta. Riot may focus on the champion’s jungle clear, which helps him farm gold and XP faster than his counterparts, to take him down a peg.

Image via Riot Games

And it appears last week’s jungle nerfs adversely affected Master Yi enough to warrant some love. Yi hovers at a 48-percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above right now, according to Champion.gg. Buffing the Wuju Bladesman needs to be handled delicately, though, since he can often become a terror for opposing teams. He’d probably benefit most from some base stat buffs to armor or AD to help him farm better on his first clear.

Sejuani, who sports a 50.1 percent win rate in Platinum ranks and above, is also getting buffed. With the jungle changes potentially giving more power to tanks, this may further the cause. The Fury of the North can be incredibly beefy with heavy crowd control, making her a menace for squishier champs.

Senna’s OP Guinsoo’s Rageblade build is also getting nerfed, along with Rammus, Shaco support, Rell, Azir, and Gragas. Pyke, Karma, Trundle, Jax, and Kog’Maw are on the buff list.

Scruffy will likely expand on today’s patch preview with more details tomorrow.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.