Senna and Aphelios are getting nerfed in League’s Patch 10.6

Despite multiple changes since the 2020 season, Aphelios and Senna are getting nerfed again in League of Legends Patch 10.6.

The champions have become two of the most sought-after AD carries in both solo queue and competitive, boasting some of the highest pick and rates in the game.

In solo queue, Senna has a 52 percent win rate in both the ADC and support roles and has become a prime candidate for North America’s LCS, Europe’s LEC, and Korea’s LCK. She’s a flexible champion, that works around multiple compositions, and is ideal for the fast-paced metagame.

Aphelios, on the other hand, has a 48 percent win rate in platinum and above, one of the lowest in his role in solo queue. He’s been nerfed over and over again, which has evidently taken a toll on him from a casual player’s perspective.

Despite this, though, Aphelios is by far the most picked/banned champion in the competitive circuit. In the LCS he has a 95.7 percent pick and ban rate, in the LEC, a 97.1 percent pick and ban rate, and the LCK, a 100 percent pick and ban rate. His damage potential in both the laning phase and the late game is immense, and he can difficult to handle, especially when he has his full set of items. He lacks counterplay, and the easy nature of his kit means he’s deadly in almost anyone’s hands.

Riot has yet to outline the specifics of the Senna and Aphelios nerfs, but the full change list should be available later in the day.

The two champions are well in need of nerfs, with other ADCs, like Xayah, or Kai’Sa falling out of favor in the last couple of months. If Riot can find a fine balance, the bot lane should be a much more welcoming position in the next patch.

League of Legends Patch 10.6 is excepted to release on Wednesday, March 18.