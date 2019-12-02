Schalke signs Dreams to complete its LEC bot lane

Support player Han “Dreams” Min-kook has joined Schalke for the 2020 League of Legends season, the LEC organization announced today.

Dreams has been a part of Vitality as a substitute support, SK Gaming. and Misfits, but has found little success on other rosters. He’ll be replacing Lee “IgNar” Dong-geun, who recently signed with LCS team FlyQuest, on Schalke’s roster.

Schalke 04 Esports on Twitter Our DREAMS come true. 🤩 New Support @dreams1LoL completes the royal blue botlane alongside @FORG1VENGRE. #SchalkeNullFear https://t.co/tUqjA9HB9I

Last season with SK, Dreams finished sixth and seventh respectively in the LEC Spring and Summer Splits. SK failed to reach the international stage and lost to Splyce in the 2019 LEC Spring Split playoffs.

In 2020, Dreams will play alongside EU legend Konstantinos “FORG1VEN” Tzortiziou, who’s returning to the competitive League scene after some time off to complete his military service and stream.