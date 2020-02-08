Schalke 04’s Odoamne: “I think going 0-4 took its toll on us, and we’re starting to play more and more scared of losing”

Not winning a single game through the first three weeks of the League of Legends season is something that most teams fear. Schalke 04’s Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu gave some insight into his team’s abysmal start to the 2020 Spring Split in a post-game interview with Laure “Bulii” Valée.

“I think there are some issues happening that weren’t there in the first two weeks,” Odoamne said. “I think going 0-4 took its toll on us, and I think we’re starting to play more and more scared of losing.”

Odoamne’s interview with Laure – Clip of LEC – Twitch Clips Clip of LEC Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

Schalke’s performances have declined since the first weekend, and their teamfights and decision making seem very hesitant. Odoamne said that the players aren’t decisive anymore and that “no one is pulling the trigger” as this losing streak continues.

He also mentioned problems in scrims, and how the team has been building bad habits that have transferred to their on-stage play. It isn’t a problem with a singular player either—Odoamne said that it was a team-wide issue, which made it harder to pinpoint.

It was a sad interview for fans of the team to watch but served as an interesting look into the mindset of a player on the opposite side of the Summoner’s Rift. Odoamne is a veteran of the league, and until 2019, had not missed the playoffs. He’ll need to use all that experience to help pull his team out of the abyss before these losses snowball over the rest of the split.