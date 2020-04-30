SANDBOX Gaming secure final spot in 2020 LCK Summer Split

All 10 teams have now be finalized.

SANDBOX Gaming booked their ticket to the LCK Summer Split today after fending off Seorabeol Gaming in the summer promotion series.

Leading up to today’s best-of-five relegation match, the team placed ninth in the LCK Spring Split with a disappointing 5-13 record. SANDBOX breezed through the summer promotions, though, decisively beating and relegating Griffin from the Korean league before sweeping Seorabeol 3-0 today.

SANDBOX had a successful 2019 rookie season, placing fourth and fifth in the spring and summer. But after an offseason roster reshuffle, the team slumped to the bottom of the tables in 2020.

Over the course of the split, top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae and ADC Moon “Route” Geom-su were the two redeeming factors of the team, consistently playing well and producing above-average performances. Issues with the jungle and mid lane positions, though, along with the pick and ban phase led to the team’s poor record.

In today’s matchup, however, Yoo “FATE” Su-hyeok was the deciding factor of the series, manhandling Seorabeol’s Yang “Danchung” Hyeon-jong in the mid lane. FATE barely gave the rookie room to breathe, outfarming and outplaying him every step of the way.

SANDBOX might choose to rethink its roster ahead of the Summer Split and look for answers.

The LCK Summer Split kicks off in June, but a specific date has yet to be set.