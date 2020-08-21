Sandbox Gaming destroy Hanwha Life Esports in their last LCK Summer Split match

Sandbox Gaming ended their 2020 LCK Summer Split with a bang today, dismantling Hanwha Life Esports 2-0 in their last match of the season.

Jungler Kim “OnFleek” Jang-gyeom had a massive performance in this League of Legends series, securing both Player of the Game awards with a combined scoreline of 8/0/14 after playing Sett in both games.

#POG points for the match go to OnFleek for his play on Sett in both games! #LCK pic.twitter.com/O9CkCgzhzY — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) August 21, 2020

The first game was even for the first 10 minutes with both teams trading objectives and kills all over the map. After that, SB started playing much more aggressively, going for flanks and engages onto the HLE squad. After constantly outplaying them and securing the Cloud Dragon Soul, SB finished the first game with a 5,000 gold lead.

In the second game, SB were much more ruthless. They secured a small lead in the fourth minute and continued growing it, surpassing a 10,000 gold lead by the end of the game. OnFleek was the centerpiece of this onslaught, constantly ganking and ensuring that his carries scaled well into the mid to late game.

SB Route the Fast Boi TM picks up the final kill and Sandbox close their summer split with a win! #LCK pic.twitter.com/qcCaFNcXnS — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) August 21, 2020

Sandbox started their season poorly but turned things around once YamatoCannon joined them. The organization quickly improved, securing five wins a row before being shut down by other teams. They failed to secure a playoff spot, though, finishing the LCK Summer Split in seventh place with a 7-11 record.

With the following LCK season being franchised, it’s unclear if we’ll get to see more from Sandbox next year.

