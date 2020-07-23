Rogue vs. G2 Esports is the LEC’s match of the week for week 6

G2 Esports have their hands full once again for week six of the 2020 LEC Summer Split. Rogue will be their opponent for the match of the week.

The perennial LEC champions are coming into this week after taking a loss to the No. 1 League of Legends team in Europe, MAD Lions. The rising stars dominated the old guard last week with superior individual play and great macro. Overall, this season hasn’t looked too impressive from G2, especially when compared to their performances in past splits.

While everyone is watching the lions, rogues are reaching for the crown.@Rogue take on @G2esports in the @Alienware Match of the Week this Saturday! #LEC pic.twitter.com/ao6GY1FpZg — LEC (@LEC) July 23, 2020

In fact, G2 have the fourth-most team deaths in the LEC right now with 131 collective deaths among its roster. They haven’t dominated the league like they used to and their play hasn’t been the cleanest. Players are also making uncharacteristic mistakes, like getting caught out in side lanes or going too far on dives.

Rogue, on the other hand, got hot and stayed hot during the first half of the Summer Split. As another young, up-and-coming team, this roster has surpassed many fans’ expectations by going 9-2 through the first half of the split. But they still haven’t taken down G2 or MAD Lions just yet.

Rogue’s team stats tell the story of their season. They have the highest team KDA in the league, with the lowest death count of any roster in the LEC. They have the highest first tower rate, the highest Baron control rate, and the highest jungle control in the league. Ultimately, the team’s objective control has been great so far and should be a big focus this weekend.

If G2 want to have a chance at beating Rogue, they need to step up the pace and bring the fight to their doorstep. The team’s fans should hope to see an aggressive G2 that pushes the tempo and tries to take objectives early and often.

You can check out all the LEC action when week six kicks off on Friday, July 24 at 11am CT. G2 will take on Rogue at 12pm CT on Saturday, July 25.