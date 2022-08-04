Rogue to play LEC matches remotely after positive COVID test within team

"As an organization, we prioritize our players’ and everybody’s health in the studio first."

LEC team Rogue will not be in the league’s Berlin-based studio this week due to a “recent case of COVID” within the team, the organization announced today.

Rogue said the decision to play online instead of in the studio was in collaboration with Riot Games and is the “safest course of action” for the team’s players and those who would also be in the studio. Rogue is set to play MAD Lions and SK Gaming over the next two days.

“Due to a recent case of COVID, we have determined together with Riot that the safest course of action is not to play in the studio this weekend,” Rogue said. “As an organization, we prioritize our players’ and everybody’s health in the studio first. We’ll see you on the Rift #gorogue.”

Although it’s undoubtedly a blow to the competitive nature of the games, remote play is nothing new to the LEC. Team BDS similarly dealt with top laner Tobiasz “Agresivoo” Ciba’s positive COVID test in July by playing remotely. SK did the same a month before when Janik “JNX” Bartels tested positive.

The number of COVID cases in Berlin, the home of the LEC, has slowly decreased to fewer than 3,000 new cases per day over the last month since rising in excess of 4,000 new cases per day in early July.