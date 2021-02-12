Rogue remain atop 2021 LEC Spring Split standings with a victory over MAD Lions

Despite one surprising loss to Schalke 04 in week three, Rogue have looked essentially unbeatable so far in the 2021 LEC Spring Split. And today was no exception.

Rogue handily took down an uncharacteristically shaky MAD Lions in 30 minutes.

In this League of Legends match, Rogue managed to secure perhaps the most perfectly “Rogue” draft we’ve seen so far this split. Odoamne, Hans sama, and Larssen were all piloting some of their most iconic comfort picks and Inspired pulled a Jarvan IV pick out of left field to provide some tanky engage for his damage dealers. Despite MAD responding with Kindred to try to counter Jarvan’s Cataclysm, it was to no avail.

Rogue’s teamfighting composition arrived at the teamfight stage of the game with a significant lead already under their belt. And from there on out, it was simply a question of rotating for objectives and ending the game before MAD had a chance to claw their way back in. With this win, Rogue are now 7-1 and showing no signs of slowing down.

Their next game will be in the LEC’s match of the week against G2 Esports on Feb. 13. A victory would secure their spot as the No. 1 team in the LEC and mark their first win over G2 since they knocked Rogue out of the LEC playoffs last summer.

