Royal Never Give Up parts ways with Karsa

Jungler Hung “Karsa” Hau-Hsuan has departed from the LPL’s Royal Never Give Up ahead of the 2020 League of Legends season, the organization revealed today.

“You will always be part of the Royal family,” the team wrote. “We wish you all the best, thank you for all the memories Karsa!”

Karsa joined RNG in 2018, after a three-year stint in Taiwan’s LMS league. He earned four domestic titles with Flash Wolves, before proving himself to be a prime target for the LPL in China.

After joining the team alongside star ADC Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, Karsa saw success throughout his first year in the league. RNG went on to win MSI, as well as both the LPL spring and summer seasons, before falling short at Worlds 2018 to Europe’s G2 Esports.

The next year, RNG dipped in the standings, consistently losing out to rival teams FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming. Karsa, however, advanced to the world championship after a second-place finish in the summer playoffs.

RNG was then drafted into the so-called Group of Death, before narrowly missing out on the quarterfinals. The team lost to South Korea’s T1, and Europe’s Fnatic, off of an uncharacteristic Lulu pick in the bot lane.

The details following Karsa’s department have yet to be revealed. He will likely be hot for contention in a number of Chinese speaking teams, however. As for his replacement, free agent and former Griffin jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong is an ideal candidate.