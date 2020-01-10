Riot unveils the starting dates for all its League regional leagues

A new year is finally upon us, League of Legends fans, which means that a new competitive season is about to begin. Riot Games has revealed the starting dates for every regional league, including the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL.

On Monday, Jan. 13, two of the most recent world champions will face off in the LPL, with defending champs FunPlus Phoenix battling against the 2018 champs, Invictus Gaming.

Image via Riot Games

FPX come into 2020 with a ton of confidence in their current roster, having added former T1 top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha to the team. IG, on the other hand, enter the new year with a revamped bottom lane highlighted by new ADC, Ding “Puff” Wang. You can catch all the action at 5pm CT on the official LoL Esports stream.

Afterward, the LEC, LCS, and CBLOL will all begin the following weekend starting on Friday, Jan. 24. The next weekend, the Vietnam Championship Series and the Oceanic Pro League will begin on Friday, Jan. 31. In February, you can catch the start of the LCK on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The other major leagues will start throughout the rest of February, all the way up to Saturday, Feb. 22.

This year, teams will battle it out for supremacy from January to May during the Spring Split. Whichever team comes out on top this season gets to represent its region at the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. Afterward, teams will compete once again from June to September for the Summer Split. The top teams from that season will then qualify for the World Championship in China.