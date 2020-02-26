Riot is targeting Twisted Fate with buffs in League Patch 10.5

It’s been years since Twisted Fate has been a meta pick in League of Legends. But that could be about to change in Patch 10.5.

Twisted Fate is a middle-of-the-table champion at the moment. He isn’t particularly bad in solo queue, but in pro play, he barely sees any action. His lack of mobility makes him a vulnerable target in the mid lane, and if he fails to hit his gold card, he’s basically done for.

In Patch 10.5, Riot is increasing Twisted Fate’s AP ratio on both his blue and red cards. Blue card is being increased from 0.5 to 0.9 AP ratio and red card is going from 0.5 to 0.7 AP ratio. That’s a significant boost in damage, and combined with Lich and his usual assortment of items, he’ll be deadly.

Previously, an untimely blue card spelled doom for Twisted Fate players. But in Patch 10.5, that will no longer be the case. The buffs will give him the ability to farm at a higher rate, trade more effectively, and perform better in teamfights.

The buffs to his kit may not stretch as far as pro play, but for Twisted Fate mains in solo queue, it’s a breath of fresh air. Even the most inept players will have better luck with the new Twisted Fate and an easier time in lane.

League Patch 10.5 is expected to release on March 4.