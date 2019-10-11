Riot to pay Echo Fox for LCS slot through California court

In possibly one of the final chapters in the Echo Fox-LCS saga, the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles will distribute the $30.5 million Riot Games owes to Echo Fox, according to an ESPN report.

A court document filed on Oct. 4 says Riot will pay $30.5 million for the sale the EF LCS slot through the court, where it will be held. This compromise was reached after Echo Fox founder Rick Fox and investor Stratton Sclavos disagreed on how the $30.5 million should be shared between the stakeholders of Echo Fox.

This latest development follows the failed restraining order request against Rick Fox, issued by his former partners in August. One week ago, Rick Fox reportedly sued his former partners for “tens of millions of dollars.”

The downfall of Echo Fox began in April, when Rick Fox threatened to leave the company if minority shareholder Amit Raizada, who had made multiple racist comments, wasn’t forced out of the organization. Riot Games then gave a 60-day notice to Echo Fox to fulfill Rick Fox’s request, or it would take “corrective action”.”

That action ultimately was Echo Fox leaving the league, because it didn’t get rid of Raizada. In September, Echo Fox’s former LCS slot was sold to North American organization Evil Geniuses.