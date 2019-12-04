Riot to nerf ADC Senna in Patch 9.24

It’s been almost a month since Riot Games released Senna, the newest AD carry and support to join League of Legends‘ expanding roster of champions. But the developers have already decided to send a few big nerfs to her kit as an AD carry.

Some of the biggest changes to her kit are headed to her passive. Her soul drop chance on minions has been lowered from 5.55 percent to 1.67 percent. This should prevent her from scaling too much and becoming incredibly strong too quickly. Champion clones no longer drop souls, either.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Senna Nerfs – focused on nerfing adc senna more than support

Senna’s health growth has been lowered from 85 to 75, and her Q damage has also been decreased by 10 points at each level. The root on her W ability has been lowered in the early levels, going from 1.45 seconds to 1.25 seconds. Lastly, her ultimate’s damage and shield AP ratios are increasing by 0.1 each.

These changes should lower an ADC Senna’s strength, especially with the lack of souls being generated in lane. But support Senna shouldn’t be affected as much. In fact, her ultimate should scale a bit better now since most supports will be building items like Athene’s Unholy Grail and Ardent Censer.

Players have finally figured out how to play around and with Senna as an ADC, but she might have been a bit too overtuned for Riot’s liking. This round of changes could be enough to balance her in both positions moving forward.