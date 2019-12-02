Riot to host first League festival in Middle East

Riot Games will host a three-day League of Legends event in the Middle East called The Nexus.

The Nexus will take place in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 5 to 7 and will feature a League tournament with an $850,000 prize pool, as well as other events.

The League tournament will gather eight teams from Middle Eastern countries, such as Kuwait, Lebanon, and Morocco, who qualified in November.

This will be the most serious event of the festival, though. Various casual events will take place, like one-vs-one, Teamfight Tactics, and cosplay tournaments. Famous music artist Jason Derulo will close the festival on Dec. 7.

“We have been working on ways to deliver local experiences to our communities and players across the MENA region,” said Onur Tamer, Riot’s general manager of the region. “The Nexus is our first step in solidifying our presence in the region to support and celebrate our players.”

This event shows Riot’s commitment to fostering League’s growth in the Middle East region. The publisher opened an office in Dubai in 2019. It’ll also create an Arabic localization in League, but no plans for a dedicated server were revealed.