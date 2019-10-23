Riot to change Presence of Mind rune to increase maximum energy or mana on takedowns in League

Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has revealed several changes to the Presence of Mind rune that could help change how many people use it moving forward.

The adjustments headed to the League of Legends PBE will first the remove cooldown reduction that Presence of Mind gives to a player’s ultimate. The rune will still restore mana on takedowns and restore 20 percent energy on takedowns as well.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Preseason PBE updates added to the PBE thread. Stormrazor improvements coming tomorrow (with added crit strike chance).

The biggest change to Presence of Mind is that it now increases a champion’s maximum energy pool by 10—or a champion’s max mana pool by 35—on each takedown, up to 10 times. This is the first time that Riot has introduced a way to increase a champion’s energy pool past their set amount.

Players who frequent champs like Zed, Akali, and Shen will be excited about this news. If they’re able to snowball early, then they should have plenty of extra energy to play around with in the later stages of the game. Akali could be extremely potent with extra energy. She relies on balancing her abilities while using her shroud to restore some energy and preparing the next burst of damage.

Scruffy showed off an update to Doran’s Shield, too. The item still grants 80 health and gives six HP every five seconds. But when you receive any single target attacks or spells, players will now regenerate up to 40 health over eight seconds for melee champions and up to 30 health for ranged champs.