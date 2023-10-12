Riot teases new LoL boy band skin line with clue-filled social media post

Throughout the history of League of Legends, some of the most popular sets of skins ever released come from Riot Games’ various virtual music groups, including the globally renowned, award-winning quintet K/DA. But after years of speculation and plenty of asking from the player base, a boy band could finally be jumping into the mix in time for the 2023 World Championship.

Riot’s music department posted a cryptic picture on social media today, saying it’s “working on it” in all caps. The photo attached to the post featured a drawn image of a desk with a laptop, keyboard, and a sampler. On top of the laptop, however, a notebook is open with some various hints as to what the developers could be cooking up for fans.

WE’RE WORKING ON IT pic.twitter.com/I1otuyCznY — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) October 12, 2023

In the notebook, there is a drawing of six characters with differentiating features, including one large, burly person, a character with an eyepatch, one with goggles on their head, a bearded fellow, a person with hair covering one of their eyes, and another nondescript member. There is also a sticky note that seems to have a short set of lyrics with the word “rockstar” encircled.

Many people are speculating that this is a massive hint toward the rumored boy band that has been in development, especially with Worlds 2023 taking place in South Korea and popular K-pop group ATEEZ having visited Riot’s headquarters this past summer. There are also plenty of fans joining up to guess which champions may take part in this monumental occasion if it comes to fruition.

Most have made their guesses across the community, with many assuming that the burly character will be Sett, the bearded character will be K’Sante, the eyepatch champion will be Kayn, and the goggles character will be Ezreal. The comparisons also make sense since the champions all have these distinct identifying features on their base designs.

The other two characters are less identifiable, but others are claiming that the final two members of the band could be Aphelios and Yone. Popular data miner and League content creator SkinSpotlights, for example, claims that Kayn will be receiving the legendary skin, while Yone will be getting the gold-themed Prestige skin out of the bunch.

Riot has not made any official announcements about the potential boy band, but this new image has already sent the League community into a frenzy as they prepare for the next global icons to hit the stage.

