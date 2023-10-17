Riot targets strongest LoL champions from every role with nerfs in Patch 13.21

Riot Games is nerfing some of the strongest League of Legends champions in Patch 13.21, according to Lead Gameplay Designer, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison.

As in tradition, a week before the patch’s release, Phroxzon posted a list of upcoming changes on X on Oct. 16. On the list, six champion nerfs were featured, including Dr. Mundo, Caitlyn, Jinx, Rammus, Briar, and Aurelion Sol. For those who play League, it shouldn’t be that surprising, since all six of them are currently reigning supreme in their respective roles on Patch 13.20.

Phroxzon shed some light as to why the developers are tuning down these champions, and it’s just like we said—they’re too powerful. Dr. Mundo feels unbalanced after the durability patch, while Jinx is running rampant in the bottom lane, especially in higher ranks.

Overall: Our early indications of how 13.20 has landed have been pretty positive! Players have been appreciating the slower paced games, better fight pacing and reduced snowball out of the early game. Game time is up about a minute and back to where it was in ~Season 7-8.… pic.twitter.com/6MGHdL2pNN — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 17, 2023

You don’t have to look far to find how dominant these champions currently are. At the time of writing, Dr. Mundo boasts a 52.99 percent win rate in the top lane in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG, the highest in the position. Rammus is in a similar spot with a jaw-dropping 54.53 percent win rate in the jungle, while Briar has recorded a 51.97 percent score so far.

Both Aurelion Sol and Jinx are also among the best picks for midlane and AD Carry roles as of now, respectively. The only odd peak, or rather undocumented with stats, so to speak, is Caitlyn, but the devs target one of her builds, and not the champion overall.

“Lethality Cait has been pretty popular amongst higher-ranked players for a long time. It’s now getting to the point where it’s creeping into being her most powerful and popular builds,” Phroxzon said. Therefore, we might expect devs to lower the prowess of Lethality Caitlyn, but we need to wait a bit for more details.

Patch 13.21 is expected to be released next week, Oct. 21.

About the author